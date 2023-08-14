Sign up
Photo 1985
Whiskers.
No matter how many times I see them, these Emperor Tamarin monkeys, with their splendid moustaches, never cease to amuse and amaze (but not inspire!) me.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1985
photos
90
followers
68
following
543% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th August 2023 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot
August 14th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing!
August 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
stunning capture! Wow.
August 14th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
what astonishing whiskers they do have. Super capture.
August 14th, 2023
