Whiskers. by gaf005
Photo 1985

Whiskers.

No matter how many times I see them, these Emperor Tamarin monkeys, with their splendid moustaches, never cease to amuse and amaze (but not inspire!) me.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot
August 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing!
August 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
stunning capture! Wow.
August 14th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
what astonishing whiskers they do have. Super capture.
August 14th, 2023  
