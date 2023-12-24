Previous
Christmas Eve by gaf005
Christmas Eve

Artificial lights, not real candles. For the real thing we have to wait for midnight communion later. I took this against the kitchen window and then realised I needed to clean the window first! Ooops.
P.S. Yes, it is double-glazing.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
