Previous
Photo 2117
Christmas Eve
Artificial lights, not real candles. For the real thing we have to wait for midnight communion later. I took this against the kitchen window and then realised I needed to clean the window first! Ooops.
P.S. Yes, it is double-glazing.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
