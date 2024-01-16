Sign up
Photo 2140
Sunny Scotney
The harsh winter sunshine was drenching Scotney Castle making photography challenging but we were grateful for its warmth on a bitterly cold day.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2140
photos
100
followers
71
following
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th January 2024 4:08pm
Mags
ace
What a romantic place and capture! I can imagine the stories it could tell.
January 16th, 2024
