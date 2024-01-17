Previous
Golden by gaf005
Golden

As we wandered around the grounds these willow trees, glowing in the winter sunshine, attracted us from afar, and I couldn't resist trying to capture their magic in a photo.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jen ace
It’s great when you find a rich color in the cold of winter!
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
What lovely bare trees!
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They do glow in this light! Well spotted
January 17th, 2024  
