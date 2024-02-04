Previous
Alive but lethal
Alive but lethal

Wonderful to see buds emerging on one of my favourite roses, but a reminder to avoid the thorns.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge
I wish you had posted this yesterday George! A thorn went right into my finger yesterday, my finger is very sore today!

Nice new bud emerging.
February 4th, 2024  
