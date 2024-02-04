Sign up
Previous
Photo 2159
Alive but lethal
Wonderful to see buds emerging on one of my favourite roses, but a reminder to avoid the thorns.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2159
photos
101
followers
72
following
591% complete
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Lesley Aldridge
ace
I wish you had posted this yesterday George! A thorn went right into my finger yesterday, my finger is very sore today!
Nice new bud emerging.
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
