Spotted by gaf005
Wandering around a drab park on a grey winter's day, this hooded Hellebore certainly brightened up my afternoon.
5th February 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


