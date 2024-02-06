Previous
Unexpected by gaf005
Photo 2161

Unexpected

As I wandered round the garden centre with the church photo group I was surprised when, at this time of year, someone pointed out that there was a bee in the Hellebore I was photographing.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Super close-up
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise