Photo 2161
Unexpected
As I wandered round the garden centre with the church photo group I was surprised when, at this time of year, someone pointed out that there was a bee in the Hellebore I was photographing.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie
ace
Super close-up
February 6th, 2024
