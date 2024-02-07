Sign up
Previous
Photo 2162
Daphne
In my walk in the park I came across this delightful flower.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2162
photos
101
followers
72
following
592% complete
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful
February 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful and unusual
February 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focus
February 7th, 2024
