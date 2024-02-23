Sign up
Previous
Photo 2178
Towering.
I've seen this crane often on the skyline but on my way to visit friends today I passed by the base of it. the tree and buildings give some indication of how huge it is.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2178
photos
100
followers
71
following
596% complete
View this month »
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
23rd February 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
That is one very tall crane!
February 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 23rd, 2024
