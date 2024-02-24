Previous
Resting by gaf005
Resting

I left Joan relaxing on a bench while I went off with my camera to explore the potential of my new lens.
24th February 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024  
