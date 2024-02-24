Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2179
Resting
I left Joan relaxing on a bench while I went off with my camera to explore the potential of my new lens.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2179
photos
100
followers
71
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th February 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close