Discuss
Previous
Photo 2182
Waddling
I had heard there were Canadian Goose goslings at a local park so I went to see. At first there were only the two adults but one by one the goslings emerged from sheltering underneath mum and entertained with their soft down and hilarious gait.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
3
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th February 2024 2:19pm
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
So cute! A wonderful portrait!
February 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
So precious!
February 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Too adorable
February 27th, 2024
