Waddling by gaf005
I had heard there were Canadian Goose goslings at a local park so I went to see. At first there were only the two adults but one by one the goslings emerged from sheltering underneath mum and entertained with their soft down and hilarious gait.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
So cute! A wonderful portrait!
February 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
So precious!
February 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Too adorable
February 27th, 2024  
