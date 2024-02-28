Previous
Unexpected by gaf005
Having captured the gosling photo I was walking back to my car when I spotted another photographer with his telephoto lens pointing to the trees. Intrigued, I looked carefully and behold, there was a grey heron hiding high in the trees.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

George

@gaf005
Corinne C ace
A superb capture
February 28th, 2024  
