Freeze by gaf005
When this squirrel sensed my telephoto lens zooming in it stood perfectly still, which was quite useful for me take a photo at that distance.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
How adorable! Great closeup.
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Cute
March 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice pose!
March 10th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful...
March 10th, 2024  
