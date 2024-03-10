Sign up
Photo 2194
Freeze
When this squirrel sensed my telephoto lens zooming in it stood perfectly still, which was quite useful for me take a photo at that distance.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2194
photos
100
followers
71
following
601% complete
View this month »
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th February 2024 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How adorable! Great closeup.
March 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Cute
March 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice pose!
March 10th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful...
March 10th, 2024
