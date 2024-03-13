Sign up
Photo 2197
In the pink
The blossom is stunningly beautiful in spite of the wind and rain that has hammered it the last few days.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
