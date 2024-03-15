Sign up
Previous
Photo 2199
Lovely Legs.
Moorhens are such amazing birds, especially those legs!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th March 2024 3:35pm
Dorothy
ace
They certainly are!
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such an interesting bird. Great closeup!
March 15th, 2024
