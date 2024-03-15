Previous
Lovely Legs. by gaf005
Lovely Legs.

Moorhens are such amazing birds, especially those legs!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dorothy
They certainly are!
March 15th, 2024  
Mags
Such an interesting bird. Great closeup!
March 15th, 2024  
