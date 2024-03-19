Previous
Expectant by gaf005
Expectant

The Rhododendrons are replete with buds, waiting for some much needed sunshine to explode them into glorious colour.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 19th, 2024  
Corinne ace
A promise …
March 19th, 2024  
