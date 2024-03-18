Previous
Capturing the moment.
Capturing the moment.

The view from the top of Beachy Head looking back over Eastbourne is stunning and well worth stopping for, whether to gaze upon it or to take a photo of it.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
Looks so peaceful
March 18th, 2024  
