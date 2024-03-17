Previous
Together by gaf005
Photo 2201

Together

These two magnificent horses were grazing in unison in a field on the Downs, oblivious to my camera.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great portrait
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise