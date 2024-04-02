Sign up
Photo 2217
Low Tide.
This peacefully iconic image of Seven Sisters taken from Beachy Head disguises the double dangers of the tide sweeping in and cutting off unsuspecting strollers, and rockfalls from cliff erosion.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
Yes it looks peaceful but not without a hint of the inherent dangers of this coast line.
April 2nd, 2024
