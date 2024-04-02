Previous
Low Tide. by gaf005
Low Tide.

This peacefully iconic image of Seven Sisters taken from Beachy Head disguises the double dangers of the tide sweeping in and cutting off unsuspecting strollers, and rockfalls from cliff erosion.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
Yes it looks peaceful but not without a hint of the inherent dangers of this coast line.
April 2nd, 2024  
