Photo 2218
Clinging on for dear life.
In the middle of an Easter treasure trail with our grandsons my wife said, 'Look at this snail!' I was unimpressed until I saw it dangling on a stick and realised it was a perfect for a photo.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
