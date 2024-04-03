Previous
Clinging on for dear life. by gaf005
Clinging on for dear life.

In the middle of an Easter treasure trail with our grandsons my wife said, 'Look at this snail!' I was unimpressed until I saw it dangling on a stick and realised it was a perfect for a photo.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
