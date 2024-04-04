Previous
Moss grows... by gaf005
Moss grows...

...absolutely everywhere in such damp conditions from the incessant rain.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Beautiful though!
April 4th, 2024  
haskar ace
Don't complain about the rain. Water is life.
April 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 4th, 2024  
