Lychgate by gamelee
Photo 1182

Lychgate

A roofed gateway to a churchyard, formerly used at burials for sheltering a coffin until the clergyman's arrival.
The entrance to yesterdays churchyard.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
Taffy ace
Not exactly inviting looking -- love the image and the scene for its ominous warning that seems to say, do not enter.
April 7th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
April 7th, 2020  
