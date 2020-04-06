Sign up
Photo 1182
Lychgate
A roofed gateway to a churchyard, formerly used at burials for sheltering a coffin until the clergyman's arrival.
The entrance to yesterdays churchyard.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1467
photos
248
followers
84
following
323% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th April 2020 5:15pm
Privacy
Public
Taffy
ace
Not exactly inviting looking -- love the image and the scene for its ominous warning that seems to say, do not enter.
April 7th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
April 7th, 2020
