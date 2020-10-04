Sign up
Derwentwater.
Highest point on the left is Cat Bells, on the right Causey Pike With its distinctive bump. Keswick.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
