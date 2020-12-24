Sign up
Photo 1291
Sun goes down on Christmas eve.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
2
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1576
photos
249
followers
87
following
353% complete
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th December 2020 3:45pm
jo
ace
Beautiful!
December 24th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
delightful. merry christmas lee :)
December 24th, 2020
