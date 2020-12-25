Previous
Next
The Peel Tower. by gamelee
Photo 1292

The Peel Tower.

The memorial tower to Sir Robert Peel, who served twice as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1834–35 and 1841–46)
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What a striking scene -- the isolation surrounding the title and the skyline beyond.
December 25th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super image, composition
December 25th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot
December 25th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Lovely leading line to the tower and the hazy skyline beyond, fav.
December 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a view!
December 25th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful POV, and skyline, fav
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous view! Great black and white.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise