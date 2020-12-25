Sign up
Photo 1292
The Peel Tower.
The memorial tower to Sir Robert Peel, who served twice as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1834–35 and 1841–46)
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
7
5
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1577
photos
249
followers
87
following
353% complete
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
What a striking scene -- the isolation surrounding the title and the skyline beyond.
December 25th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super image, composition
December 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great shot
December 25th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Lovely leading line to the tower and the hazy skyline beyond, fav.
December 25th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s a view!
December 25th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful POV, and skyline, fav
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous view! Great black and white.
December 25th, 2020
