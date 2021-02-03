Previous
Reaching out. by gamelee
Photo 1314

Reaching out.

The branches of the trees seem to be predominantly on one side, and reach out over the water
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! This is amazing! Great reflections and shapes. An excellent landscape. FAV! May I pin it?
February 3rd, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful - a must fav!
February 3rd, 2021  
Lee ace
@marlboromaam You may. Thank you.
February 3rd, 2021  
Adi ace
wow! this beautiful
February 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@gamelee Pinned - thank you!
February 3rd, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Cor that's dramatic.
February 3rd, 2021  
