Photo 1315
Cobbled main street, Haworth.
This shot was taken some time ago when I visited Haworth for their annual steampunk weekend.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
Tags
cobbles
yorkshire
steampunk
haworth
stone-sets
Yolanda
ace
Lovely BW, FAV
February 6th, 2021
