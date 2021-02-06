Previous
Cobbled main street, Haworth. by gamelee
Cobbled main street, Haworth.

This shot was taken some time ago when I visited Haworth for their annual steampunk weekend.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
Yolanda ace
Lovely BW, FAV
February 6th, 2021  
