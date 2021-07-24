Sign up
Photo 1357
SAIMAAGRACHT.
A general cargo ship.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
4
3
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
1642
photos
257
followers
91
following
371% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the peaceful scene in b/w - and its many shades of grey !
July 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Splendid black and white capture! The smoke adds to the misty hills.
July 24th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome capture and processing - Fav
July 24th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic b&w. I love the range of tones.
July 24th, 2021
