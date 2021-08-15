Previous
Bedroom window view. by gamelee
Bedroom window view.

Grey sky and rain all day, but as the sun sets we get a little colour for about ten minutes.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
