Duck. by gamelee
Photo 1369

Duck.

Resting in a shaded area of a local brook. I think it thought - if I don't move I won't be spotted.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
Rob Wareham
Awesome
September 10th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super image
September 10th, 2021  
