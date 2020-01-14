Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1678
Peanut Work
Getting that peanut out of the shell on a cold and icy day.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th January 2020 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
peanut
,
bluejay
Walks @ 7
ace
This is simply just exceptional. The tones and gentle touch of color is wonderful. FAV!
January 14th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a fabulous shot. Well done Joanne. It looks so cold! Fav!
January 14th, 2020
