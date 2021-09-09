Previous
Sunrise Suburbia by gardencat
Photo 2190

Sunrise Suburbia

In the GTA (greater Toronto area) we have two seasons, winter and construction. ( Not an original thought of mine, but one I have certainly been feeling this year.)
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

@gardencat
