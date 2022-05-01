Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2422
Spring Shoots and Buds #7
The final image of my week of shoots and buds is an allium bud which is pushing its way up from the centre of it's big cluster of foliage. In a few weeks it should open into a big white globe shaped flower.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3071
photos
76
followers
49
following
663% complete
View this month »
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Latest from all albums
544
2417
545
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
30th April 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bud
,
allium
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close