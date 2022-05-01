Previous
Spring Shoots and Buds #7 by gardencat
Spring Shoots and Buds #7

The final image of my week of shoots and buds is an allium bud which is pushing its way up from the centre of it's big cluster of foliage. In a few weeks it should open into a big white globe shaped flower.
Joanne Diochon

