Photo 2424
Six Future Larch Cones and One Little Bug
In the fall, larch trees will produce little brown cones that look similar to cones produced by other coniferous trees but ,in the spring, they start as these sweet little red things that look more like tiny flowers.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Tags
cones
,
ladybug
,
larch
