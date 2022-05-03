Previous
Six Future Larch Cones and One Little Bug by gardencat
Six Future Larch Cones and One Little Bug

In the fall, larch trees will produce little brown cones that look similar to cones produced by other coniferous trees but ,in the spring, they start as these sweet little red things that look more like tiny flowers.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

