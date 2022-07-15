Previous
Trellis and Brick Pattern by gardencat
Photo 2497

Trellis and Brick Pattern

For the 'patterns' prompt of the make 30 challenge. I guess this is an interrupted pattern, with the vine in there.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
