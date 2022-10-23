Previous
Way High Nest by gardencat
Photo 2595

Way High Nest

Spotted this up high in the trees on my woodland walk. I think it is a squirrel nest, but I didn't climb up to check it out. ;)
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

