Previous
Photo 2873
Fork in the Path
Another picture from my walk by the lake. At this point the path splits into a section which continues down along the lake side and a branch that curves back up to houses and road.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
park
,
lake
,
path
