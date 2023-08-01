Previous
Fork in the Path by gardencat
Photo 2873

Fork in the Path

Another picture from my walk by the lake. At this point the path splits into a section which continues down along the lake side and a branch that curves back up to houses and road.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
787% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise