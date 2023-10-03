Previous
Big Round Rose Hips by gardencat
Big Round Rose Hips

Since I've been photographing more flowers and plants, in the last few years, I've come to realize that rose hips come in many different sizes, shades, and shapes. These were some unusually large, round, and red ones.
