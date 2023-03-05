Previous
Pink Sunday Bromeliad by gardencat
22 / 365

Pink Sunday Bromeliad

I took this picture, a few years ago, at the Marie Selby Garden in Sarasota. It's a beautiful place to spend an afternoon and they have a lovely collection of Bromelaids and Orchids.
Re-processed for the first Pink Sunday in my March calendar.
5th March 2023

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Corinne C
so fresh and delicate, a picture I would put on my walls!
March 5th, 2023  
