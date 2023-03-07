Previous
The Scent of Oranges by gardencat
24 / 365

The Scent of Oranges

Once again drawing inspiration from my dressing table items, I've got a picture featuring a small, leather-wrapped travel bottle of Orange Sanguine a beautiful scent with the smell of fresh cut oranges. It's an Orange Tuesday in Rainbow March.
Joanne Diochon

Dawn ace
A nice image for rainbow
March 7th, 2023  
