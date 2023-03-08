Sign up
25 / 365
Grapefruit and Almond
Still rummaging around in the perfume cabinet for inspiration and pulling this one out into the sunshine, with grapefruit and almonds, and down the rabbit hole we go, to emerge, ready for our second Yellow Wednesday.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
yellow
,
cologne
,
rainbow2023
JackieR
ace
what fabulous process1ing, love the textures and fine art look
March 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Very ethereal and so creative
March 8th, 2023
