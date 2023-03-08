Previous
Grapefruit and Almond by gardencat
25 / 365

Grapefruit and Almond

Still rummaging around in the perfume cabinet for inspiration and pulling this one out into the sunshine, with grapefruit and almonds, and down the rabbit hole we go, to emerge, ready for our second Yellow Wednesday.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

JackieR ace
what fabulous process1ing, love the textures and fine art look
March 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Very ethereal and so creative
March 8th, 2023  
