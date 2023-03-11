Sign up
Alien Purple
Inspired by my purple coloured bottle of Alien perfume, this is one of my garden gargoyles watching over it. Obviously, this was taken in a previous season, as all my garden stony creatures are now under a blanket of snow.
11th March 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th September 2019 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
gargoyle
,
rainbow2023
