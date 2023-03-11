Previous
Next
Alien Purple by gardencat
28 / 365

Alien Purple

Inspired by my purple coloured bottle of Alien perfume, this is one of my garden gargoyles watching over it. Obviously, this was taken in a previous season, as all my garden stony creatures are now under a blanket of snow.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise