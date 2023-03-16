Sign up
33 / 365
Garden Butterfly
I think this butterfly is actually just one of the common white ones( cabbage butterfly) but the bright sun is causing the green from the surrounding leaves to be reflected onto his wings. He does have legitimately green eyes however.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
green
,
butterfly
,
rainbow2023
