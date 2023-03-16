Previous
Next
Garden Butterfly by gardencat
33 / 365

Garden Butterfly

I think this butterfly is actually just one of the common white ones( cabbage butterfly) but the bright sun is causing the green from the surrounding leaves to be reflected onto his wings. He does have legitimately green eyes however.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise