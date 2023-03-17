Previous
Chicory Flower by gardencat
34 / 365

Chicory Flower

A chicory flower, with some major faffing to the background. It's the third Blue Friday in Rainbow March.

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
