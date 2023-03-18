Sign up
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Purple Allium Close Up
A close up shot of one of those big globes, made up of tiny flowers, produced by allium plants.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
2nd June 2014 3:00pm
Privacy
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
allium
,
rainbow2023
Boxplayer
ace
Love these.
March 18th, 2023
