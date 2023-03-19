Sign up
36 / 365
Ant and Pink Peony
The final picture for this week, for Pink Sunday.
Again this was taken a few years ago and reprocessed for this rainbow month. Next week I will be trying to take some new pictures for the calendar. We'll see how that goes.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
ant
,
peony
,
rainbow2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
Terrific captures of the ant among the water droplets!
March 19th, 2023
