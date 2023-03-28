Sign up
Previous
Next
45 / 365
Orange Dragonfly on Rusty Rod
Still looking to nature for this week's shots, I've pulled up an orange dragonfly ,sitting on a rusty metal bar, and added an orange frame to bring out his colouring.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3538
photos
103
followers
53
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
2nd June 2014 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
dragonfly
,
rainbow2023
Shutterbug
ace
The colors in the background and subject are beautiful. I love the details in the dragonfly and the rusty bar. Your frame pulls it all together beautifully.
March 28th, 2023
