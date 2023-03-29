Sign up
46 / 365
Sunrise Goldfinch
Yellow Wednesday this week is a goldfinch, sitting on a thistle plant, and photographed in the early morning. For some reason my back has decided to seize up on me this week so I hope I'll still be able to finish the month the way I want.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
thistle
,
goldfinch
,
rainbow2023sunrise
Sue Cooper
ace
This is beautiful. Lovely composition and dof. Fav.
I hope your back soon feels better.
March 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
I hope your back soon feels better.