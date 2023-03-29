Previous
Next
Sunrise Goldfinch by gardencat
46 / 365

Sunrise Goldfinch

Yellow Wednesday this week is a goldfinch, sitting on a thistle plant, and photographed in the early morning. For some reason my back has decided to seize up on me this week so I hope I'll still be able to finish the month the way I want.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is beautiful. Lovely composition and dof. Fav.
I hope your back soon feels better.
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise