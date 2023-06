Detail from the dinning hall doors in my other photo of today showing scratched initials, the main lock for the door and, to the right and slightly above the main lock, a tiny little metal loop that presumably served some purpose I can't figure out. I don't know why exactly but I find these doors endlessly fascinating.The initials gave me a laugh. Looks like Delia thinks Jack stinks but Jack thinks Delia stinks. LOL.Full door shot here: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2023-06-23