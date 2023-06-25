Previous
Black Damselfly by gardencat
58 / 365

Black Damselfly

Don't think I'd ever seen a black one with amber eyes before, but I spotted this on on a bush, close to the creek, on a walk, about a week ago. Just got it up and processed today.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful find and beautifully captured , love the clarity and detail ! fav
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise