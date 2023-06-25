Sign up
Black Damselfly
Don't think I'd ever seen a black one with amber eyes before, but I spotted this on on a bush, close to the creek, on a walk, about a week ago. Just got it up and processed today.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
leaf
,
damselfly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful find and beautifully captured , love the clarity and detail ! fav
June 25th, 2023
